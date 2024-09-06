Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

