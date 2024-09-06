Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

