Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $297.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.67.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

