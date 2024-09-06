Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

