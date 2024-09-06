Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HERD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERD opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $39.71.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.