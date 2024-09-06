Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HERD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HERD opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $39.71.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement
About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.