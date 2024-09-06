Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $27,883,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,452,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1,813.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,077 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Frontline by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 567,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline Announces Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

