Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average of $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

