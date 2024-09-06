Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 774 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $285.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.55. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

