Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

