Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Strategic Equity Management grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QGRO opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $936.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

