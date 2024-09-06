Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,627,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day moving average is $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.