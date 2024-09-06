Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $162.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

