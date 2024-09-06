Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,288,000 after buying an additional 670,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 669,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after purchasing an additional 569,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after buying an additional 482,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $32.92 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.