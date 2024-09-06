Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

