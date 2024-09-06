Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of VOD opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.