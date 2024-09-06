Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VOD opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.