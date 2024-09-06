Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

