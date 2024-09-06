Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $846.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $25,636,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

