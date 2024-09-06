Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,908,161.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,310 shares of company stock worth $27,376,087 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 203,739 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

