Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 895 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $58,834.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,696.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $58,834.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,696.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $48,650.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 443,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,811.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,753. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

