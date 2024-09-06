Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 306,751 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNO opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

