Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,294 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $5,343,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $9,652,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in NIO by 132.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.82. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

