Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.