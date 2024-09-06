Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 585.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 374.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $189,643.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,412.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,903.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $189,643.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,412.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $2,145,319 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

