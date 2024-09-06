Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading Down 16.7%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 318,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 120,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.86.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

