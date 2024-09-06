CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $310.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $254.10 and last traded at $255.37. Approximately 1,121,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,405,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.32.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average of $316.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

