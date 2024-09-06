Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. TD Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $113.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

