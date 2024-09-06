CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.92.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

