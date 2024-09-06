CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$15.72 and last traded at C$15.67, with a volume of 38153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.