Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1,012.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $46,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $296.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.69. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

