D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

