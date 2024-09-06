DA Davidson Increases Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $5.75

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.21. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 27.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 36.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

