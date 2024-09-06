Dafna Sarnoff Sells 3,107 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.7 %

CarGurus stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About CarGurus



CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

