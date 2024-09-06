Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $264.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

