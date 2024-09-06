Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DQ. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

