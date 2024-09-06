David Arnold Sells 8,902 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.17), for a total transaction of £95,963.56 ($126,184.83).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 1,045.20 ($13.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. Grafton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,018.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 987.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.46) to GBX 1,200 ($15.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

