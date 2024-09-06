Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

DE stock opened at $383.69 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.87 and its 200 day moving average is $380.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

