Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $25.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Delek US Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DK opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,603. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

