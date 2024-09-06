Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNN. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592,121 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 522,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

