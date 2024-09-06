Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DML. Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DML opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

