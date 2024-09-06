Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.71) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.40 ($3.41).
In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £43,647.36 ($57,392.98). Insiders have purchased a total of 414 shares of company stock worth $44,814 over the last three months. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
