Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $63.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after buying an additional 1,357,311 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 447.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,299,000 after buying an additional 964,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.