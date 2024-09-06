Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$45,950.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$9.19 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,950.00 ($31,258.50).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dicker Data Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Stories

