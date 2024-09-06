DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

