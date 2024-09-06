DICK’S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 18,418 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 177% compared to the typical volume of 6,653 put options.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

