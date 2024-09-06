Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.