Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $62.07 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.