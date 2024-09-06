Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Carol Hagh Purchases 10,000 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh bought 10,000 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,641.03).
Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 188.70 ($2.48) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
