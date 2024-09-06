Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.79

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.79 and traded as high as $133.33. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 643,694 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $374,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
