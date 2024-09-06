Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9 %

DG opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.