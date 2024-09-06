Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.63.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

